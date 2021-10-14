Skip to main content

Africa

Tunisia to withdraw diplomatic passport of former leader Marzouki

2 minute read
1/2

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki submits his candidacy for the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president said on Thursday he would withdraw the diplomatic passport of former president Moncef Marzouki, who had demanded that France end its support for the Tunisian government.

President Kais Saied unveiled a new government on Monday, but gave no indication that he was ready to relinquish control after seizing a wide range of powers in July.

"I will withdraw his diplomatic passport because he is among the enemies of Tunisia," Saied said, referring to Marzouki.

Last week, Marzouki, who was president from 2011 to 2014, called on the French authorities "not to help the dictatorial regime in Tunisia".

Saied on Thursday asked the justice minister to open an investigation into allegations that Marzouki had conspired against state security.

Saied is under strong international pressure, especially from Western powers, to announce a clear road map for a return to constitutional politics.

He rejected Western involvement, saying it was a matter for Tunisians, adding: "We will not allow anyone to interfere."

Thousands protested in Tunis last week against Saied's seizure of almost total power, raising fears of further unrest.

His intervention followed years of economic stagnation and political paralysis, but it has cast into doubt the democratic gains made by Tunisians during a 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring uprisings.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra and Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 1:30 PM UTC

Migrants face tough conditions in Libyan detention after crackdown

Hundreds of migrants in Libya's Ain Zara detention centre live in basic conditions, sleeping on mattresses in the open air after a crackdown that rights groups have condemned.

Africa
Nigeria phone blackout is helping us fight bandits, says top general
Africa
Italy prosecutor tells court Egypt obstructed Regeni murder probe
Africa
U.S. trade chief: Ethiopia's duty-free market status to be decided 'soon'
Africa
Nigerian general says leader of Islamic State West Africa is dead

Nigeria's top general said on Thursday that Abu Musab al-Barnawi, leader of the insurgent group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), was dead.