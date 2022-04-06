Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Tunisian president says voting in elections will be for individuals not for lists

1 minute read
1/2

Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

TUNIS, April 6 (Reuters) - Voting in Tunisian parliamentary elections expected to be held in December will take place in two rounds, and the voting will be for individuals not for lists as in all previous elections, state radio cited President Kais Saied as saying on Wednesday.

Saied's comments confirm that he is moving forward with political changes although they have not been agreed upon with other key players yet.

Saied said also that the Independent Electoral Commission ISIE would supervise the elections, although not in its current composition.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.