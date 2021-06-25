Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi contracts COVID-19

TUNIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has been infected with the coronavirus, the government said on Friday.

Mechichi received a COVID-19 vaccine last month.

The prime minister will cancel his meetings and continue to work remotely, the government statement added.

Tunisia is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with intensive care wards almost full, health authorities said adding that the situation is catastrophic.

After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections. The positive cases rate now is 36%.

In total, Tunisia has recorded 395,000 coronavirus cases and about 14,406 deaths.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens

