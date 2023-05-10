Tunisian security officer wounded in synagogue shooting dies

Attack near Tunisia synagogue
Members of the security forces stand near the entrance of Ghriba synagogue, following an attack, in Djerba, Tunisia May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

TUNIS, May 10 (Reuters) - A Tunisian security officer wounded in Tuesday's shooting attack outside a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba has died, TAP news agency reported on Wednesday citing hospital sources, bringing the death toll to six including the shooter.

The shooter, a National Guard member, killed a colleague at a naval installation then travelled to the synagogue and opened fire on police and visitors before he was shot dead.

Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

