Tunisian union approves two-day strike by transport workers















TUNIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Tunisia powerful UGTT Union on Wednesday approved a two-day strike by air, land and sea transport workers on Jan. 25 and 26, to protest against what it called "the government's marginalisation of public companies".

The strike will pile pressure on the government of President Kais Saied, who is facing growing opposition 17 months after seizing executive powers in a move his opponents described as a coup.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.