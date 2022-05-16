Tunisia's economy grew by 2.4% in first quarter

Tunisian Employees work at an underwear factory in Sfax, 260 km (162 miles) south of Tunis March, file. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia's economy grew by 2.4% in the first quarter of this year, driven by growth in the tourism and agriculture sectors, the state statistics institute said on Monday.

In the same period last year, the economy contracted by 1.8%.

The government expects the economy to grow 2.6% this year after 2021 growth of 3.1%.

The tourism sector expanded by 11.2% and agriculture was up 3.3% in the first quarter of this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra and Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.