Tunisia's Ennahda party leaders to face questioning by police

Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Islamist Ennahda party and former speaker of the parliament, during an interview with Reuters at his office in Tunis, Tunisia, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Leaders of Tunisia's Islamist opposition party Ennahda, Rached Ghannouchi and Ali Larayedh, have been called for questioning by police on Monday for "sending jihadists to Syria," party officials told Reuters on Saturday.

Ghannouchi told Reuters by telephone that he will appear before police on Monday, adding that he is unaware of the reason.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Leslie Adler

