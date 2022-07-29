Tunisia's foreign ministry summons U.S. envoy

July 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia's foreign ministry has summoned the United States' acting chargé d'affaires after a statement issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the political path in Tunisia, it said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry also described remarks delivered by the United States' ambassador in Tunisia before the congress about Tunisia as "unacceptable."

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Editing by Chris Reese

