Tunisia's Free Constitutional Party says to boycott referendum on political changes

TUNIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's Free Constitutional Party will boycott any referendum on political changes and pledge to oppose it, said party leader Abir Moussa on Friday.

President Kais Saied said late on Thursday he would not hold elections within three months after he dissolved parliament. Saied has previously said he will form a committee to rewrite the constitution, put it to a referendum in July and then hold parliamentary elections in December.

Tunisia's main opposition party, Ennahda, has also rejected Saied's referendum call.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by John Stonestreet

