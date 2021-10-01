Skip to main content

Africa

Tunisia's Ghannouchi says Parliament is in permanent session, calls on MPs to resume work

1 minute read

Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda, attends an interview with Reuters in his office, in Tunis, Tunisia March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

CAIRO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi said on Friday that the parliament suspended by the president was in permanent session, and called on its members to resume work.

"The office of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People is in permanent session," Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party said in a tweet.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 4:09 PM UTC

Guinea swears in coup leader as interim president

Guinea junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya was inaugurated as interim president on Friday to oversee what regional powers hope will be a short transition to constitutional rule after the Sept. 5 overthrow of president Alpha Conde.

Africa
Ethiopia expels seven U.N. officials, accusing them of 'meddling'
Africa
S.African president Ramaphosa eases COVID-19 restrictions to lowest level
Africa
EXCLUSIVE BP, Eni seek to raise $2 bln for Angola joint venture
Africa
Major donors urge WHO's Tedros to act quickly on Congo sex scandal