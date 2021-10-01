Tunisia's Ghannouchi says Parliament is in permanent session, calls on MPs to resume work

Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda, attends an interview with Reuters in his office, in Tunis, Tunisia March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

CAIRO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi said on Friday that the parliament suspended by the president was in permanent session, and called on its members to resume work.

"The office of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People is in permanent session," Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party said in a tweet.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.