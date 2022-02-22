Tunisia's Judges Association calls for a protest on Feb 24 -statement

TUNIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Tunisian Judges Association called on Tuesday for a protest on Feb. 24 in response to the ongoing targeting of Tunisia's judicial authority, it said in a statement.

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council earlier in February and extended the country's state of emergency until Dec. 31 of this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.