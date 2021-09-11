Skip to main content

Africa

Tunisia's labour union seeks elections before constitution change

1 minute read

TUNIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's powerful labour union the UGTT on Saturday called for elections to create a new parliament that would debate changing the constitution and political system.

The statement is an implicit rejection of any move by President Kais Saied to suspend the existing constitution and offer an alternative directly through a referendum, as one of his advisers this week said he planned to do.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 8:44 AM UTC

Regional envoys meet Guinea junta, ousted president after coup

A delegation from West Africa's main political and economic bloc on Friday met Guinea's ousted president Alpha Conde and members of the junta that overthrew him, hoping to steer the country back toward a civilian-led, constitutional regime.

Africa
U.S. urges immediate talks over Ethiopia conflict as reported abuse grows
Africa
Tunisia president rebuffs foreign pressure over political crisis
Africa
Zambian president promises to cut deficit, review mining policies
Africa
Nigeria's Katsina state shuts some communications as bandit battle widens