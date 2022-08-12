Tunisia's military clashes with 'terrorists', two soldiers injured - statement

TUNISIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Members of Tunisia's military clashed with "terrorist" elements during a mission in Jebel Salloum, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Two soldiers sustained light injuries and were transferred to a military hospital, the ministry said, adding that they were in stable condition.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohamed Argoubi; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.