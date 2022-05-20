Tunisia's president names law professor to head committee to draft a new constitution

Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Fethi Belaid/REUTERS/File Photo

TUNIS, May 20 (Reuters) - The Tunisian president Kais Saied named on Friday Sadok Belaid, the veteran law professor to head an advisory committee tasked with drafting a new constitution to establish "a new republic", the presidency said on Friday.

Saied, said he would draft a new constitution that would move Tunisia from pain to hope, after near a year since he seized control of the executive powers, dismissed parliament, and started ruling by decree, in a move his opponents described as a coup.

Reporting By Tarek Amara and Lilian Wagdy

