Tunisia's president names law professor to head committee to draft a new constitution
TUNIS, May 20 (Reuters) - The Tunisian president Kais Saied named on Friday Sadok Belaid, the veteran law professor to head an advisory committee tasked with drafting a new constitution to establish "a new republic", the presidency said on Friday.
Saied, said he would draft a new constitution that would move Tunisia from pain to hope, after near a year since he seized control of the executive powers, dismissed parliament, and started ruling by decree, in a move his opponents described as a coup.
Reporting By Tarek Amara and Lilian Wagdy
