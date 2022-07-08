Tunisia's president publishes amended draft of constitution with minor changes

Presidential candidate Kais Saied speaks during an interview with Reuters, as the country awaits the official results of the presidential election, in Tunis, Tunisia September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/File Photo

TUNIS, July 8 (Reuters) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied published on Friday in the official gazette a new draft of the proposed constitution that included minor amendments and did not affect his power.

The amendments of 46 chapters of the proposed constitution are mostly minor and formal, and come amid sharp criticism of a draft proposed by the president on June 30, with some considering it paving the way for a dictatorship.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.