Tunisia's President Saied says amended constitution draft to be posted tonight

Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Fethi Belaid/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied said that there are some mistakes in the constitution draft he proposed late in June and added these mistakes need to be amended.

The president also said in a taped video posted by the presidency on Friday that the amended version of the constitution draft will be posted in the official gazette tonight.

The proposed draft, giving Saied near-absolute powers, will be put to a referendum this month. read more

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Alaa Swilam; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.