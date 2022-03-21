Tunisia's president says everyone can give views on new political system

Tunisia's President Kais Saied holds a news conference on gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

TUNIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Everyone will have a chance to express their views on the new political system being formulated in Tunisia, before a committee gives directions for constitutional reforms, President Kais Saied said in a speech on state television early on Monday.

Saied faces strong internal and external criticism that he seeks to establish one-man rule since he monopolized the executive authorities and suspended parliament last year.

Saied said in the speech that he would go ahead with his initial plan to hold a referendum on constitutional changes as scheduled on July 25.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

