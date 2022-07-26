Tunisia's president says first decision after referendum would be to draft election law - TV

Tunisia's President Kais Saied casts his ballot at a polling station, during a referendum on a new constitution, in Tunis, Tunisia July 25, 2022. Tunisian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied said on Tuesday that the first decision after the constitutional referendum would be to draft an election law, Al Jazeera TV reported.

Saied added that the law will change the format of the old elections wherein elected officials did not reflect the will of the voters.

Saied delivered these remarks after a referendum on a new constitution took place on Monday, which passed easily albeit with a low turnout.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Kim Coghill

