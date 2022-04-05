Tunisia's remittances from workers abroad up 17% yr/yr in first quarter

People walk out of the Central Bank in Tunis, Tunisia, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TUNIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's remittances from workers abroad rose by 17% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of 2021 to reach 1.73 billion Tunisian dinars ($582 million), central bank figures showed on Tuesday.

Remittances in all of 2021 reached a record 7.5 billion dinars.

Tourism revenues rose to 545 million dinars from 368 million dinars in the first quarter last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.