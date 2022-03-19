Tunisia's trade deficit widens to $885 million in first two months this year

View of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Rades in Tunis, Tunisia August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia's balance of trade deficit widened to 2.61 billion dinars ($885 million) in the first two months this year from a deficit of 1.89 billion dinars in the same period of 2021, the state Institute of Statistics said on Saturday.

The deficit has been one of the main problems facing Tunisia as it grapples with an economic crisis. Imports rose 33% to 11.61 billion dinars and exports rose 31.6% to 8.99 billion dinars.

($1 = 2.9485 Tunisian dinars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.