Tunisia's trade deficit worsens by 67% to $3.25 billion in the first five months

TUNIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's balance of trade deficit worsened by 67% to 9.92 billion dinars($3.25 billion) in the first five months of this year, from a deficit of 5.94 billion dinars in the same period of 2021, figures from the state Institute of Statistics showed on Saturday.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan

