Tunisia's UGTT union to boycott president's political reform committee
TUNIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Tunisia's powerful UGTT union will boycott an advisory committee being set up by President Kais Saied to discuss political and economic reforms, a union spokesman said.
Last week, Saied named a law professor to head the committee of legal and political science experts to draft a new constitution, excluding political parties from the process.
