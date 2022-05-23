Tunisia's UGTT union to boycott president's political reform committee

Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Fethi Belaid/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

TUNIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Tunisia's powerful UGTT union will boycott an advisory committee being set up by President Kais Saied to discuss political and economic reforms, a union spokesman said.

Last week, Saied named a law professor to head the committee of legal and political science experts to draft a new constitution, excluding political parties from the process.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by John Stonestreet and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.