Two dead, 30 injured in train accident in Tunisia -Radio Tunisienne

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - A train accident in Tunisia has left two people dead and 30 others injured, state radio reported on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday, when a train on the route between Tunisia's coastal city of Sfax and its capital Tunis derailed, killing the driver and his assistant, Radio Tunisienne said, citing a hospital official.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Tom Hogue















