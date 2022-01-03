Africa
Two dead in army helicopter crash in Tunisia
CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A Tunisian military helicopter crashed in the north of the country, killing the pilot and the co-pilot, the state news agency reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of National Defence.
The ministry had said earlier that the pilot was seriously injured. The helicopter was conducting a reconnaissance mission in Bizerte governorate.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Kevin Liffey
