Two dead in army helicopter crash in Tunisia

CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A Tunisian military helicopter crashed in the north of the country, killing the pilot and the co-pilot, the state news agency reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of National Defence.

The ministry had said earlier that the pilot was seriously injured. The helicopter was conducting a reconnaissance mission in Bizerte governorate.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.