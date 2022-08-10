Two police officers, one civilian dead in Sierra Leone protests, say mortuary staff

FREETOWN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - At least two police officers and one civilian were dead after a day of anti-government protests in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, said staff at Connaught mortuary on Wednesday.

Reporting by Umaru Fofana, writing by Anait Miridzhanian, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

