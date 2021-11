CAIRO - Nov 17 (Reuters) - Two protesters were shot dead in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Wednesday, the Central Doctors Committee said in a statement.

"The coup forces are using live bullets extensively in separate areas of the capital injuring dozens and some are in critical condition," the Committee added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Toby Chopra

