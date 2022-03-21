Two trains collided in Tunisian capital, 65 injured

TUNIS, March 21 (Reuters) - At least 65 people were injured in a collision between two trains in the Tunisian capital, officials said on Monday.

They said dozens of passengers were taken to hospitals after the accident in Tunis, adding that most injuries were not serious.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Edmund Blair

