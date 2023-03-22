Uganda bill one of the world's most extreme anti-LGBTQ laws- White House
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Uganda's anti-gay bill passed on Tuesday is concerning and represents one of the most extreme actions taken against the LGBTQ community in the world, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday
Uganda's parliament passed a law on Tuesday making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ, handing authorities broad powers to target gay Ugandans who already face legal discrimination and mob violence.
Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.