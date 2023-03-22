Uganda bill one of the world's most extreme anti-LGBTQ laws- White House















Uganda's Speaker Anita Annet Among leads the session during the proposal of the Anti-Homosexuality bill in the Parliament in Kampala, Uganda March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Uganda's anti-gay bill passed on Tuesday is concerning and represents one of the most extreme actions taken against the LGBTQ community in the world, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

Uganda's parliament passed a law on Tuesday making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ, handing authorities broad powers to target gay Ugandans who already face legal discrimination and mob violence.

