Uganda central bank holds key lending rate















KAMPALA, April 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Thursday held its key lending (UGCBIR=ECI) rate at 10.0%, saying the near-term risks to the inflation outlook remained elevated.

The decision, announced by deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego at a news conference, is the third time in a row the bank has kept its main policy rate unchanged.

Inflation (UGCPIY=ECI) fell to 9.0% year-on-year in March from 9.2% a month earlier.

Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Alexander Winning











