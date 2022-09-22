Uganda Ebola cases stand at seven so far

Ugandan health workers speak to members of the community before carrying out the first vaccination exercise against the ebola virus in Kirembo village, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kasese district, Uganda June 16, 2019. REUTERS/James Akena

KAMPALA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Uganda has confirmed seven cases of Ebola in the country after it declared an outbreak of the disease earlier this week when a 24-year-old man showed symptoms and later died, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

"As of today, we have seven confirmed cases, of whom we have one confirmed death," doctor Kyobe Henry Bbosa, Ebola Incident Commander, Ministry of Health of Uganda, told a briefing.

"But also we have seven probable cases that died before the confirmation of the outbreak."

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by James Macharia Chege

