Uganda says it will end its operations in eastern Congo in two weeks
KAMPALA, May 17 (Reuters) - Uganda will end its military operations in the east of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo in two weeks, the military's commander of land forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Using the code name for the operation, Muhoozi Kainerugaba said in a Twitter post: "Operation Shujaa will officially cease in about 2 weeks according to our original agreement."
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Editing by William Maclean
