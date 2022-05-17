Uganda says it will end its operations in eastern Congo in two weeks

Congolese civilians carry their belongings after fleeing from the renewed fighting between the assailants and army troops of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, at the Bunagana border crossing point in Western Uganda November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

KAMPALA, May 17 (Reuters) - Uganda will end its military operations in the east of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo in two weeks, the military's commander of land forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Using the code name for the operation, Muhoozi Kainerugaba said in a Twitter post: "Operation Shujaa will officially cease in about 2 weeks according to our original agreement."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.