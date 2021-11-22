Uganda says seven suspects killed, 100 others held during Kampala blasts investigation

Ugandan explosives experts secure the scene of an explosion in Komamboga, a suburb on the northern outskirts of Kampala, Uganda October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa/File Photo

KAMPALA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Uganda said on Monday that seven suspects had been killed and 106 people detained during operations by the security services linked to three suicide bombings in the capital Kampala last week.

"To disrupt and dismantle acts of domestic terrorism, we have intensified operations. ..since these operations began, a total of 106 suspects have been arrested," Fred Enanga, Police spokesman said in a statement posted Facebook

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack, which killed seven people, including the three bombers, and injured dozens more.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema in Kampala; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.