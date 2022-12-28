Uganda shilling weakens due to surge in commercial bank and importer demand















KAMPALA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened for a second straight day on Wednesday, undermined by a spike in demand for dollars from importers and commercial banks, traders said.

At 0740 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,705/3,715, compared with Tuesday's close of 3,690/3,700.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa











