Ugandan forces pursuing school attackers to rescue those abducted - defence spokesperson















NAIROBI, June 17 (Reuters) - Ugandan defence forces are pursuing the attackers of a school in the country's west with the aim of rescuing those they abducted, its spokesperson said on Saturday.

Militants linked to Islamic State killed 25 people in the attack late on Friday near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ugandan police said earlier.

"Our forces are pursuing the enemy to rescue those abducted and destroy this group," defence spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said on Twitter.

Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Mark Heinrich











