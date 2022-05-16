Uganda's April coffee exports down 24%, value up 42% - UCDA

Coffee beans are pictured at a Nairobi Java House outlet in Nairobi, Kenya May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

KAMPALA, May 16 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports declined 24% year-on-year in April as a drought in some parts of the country cut yields, the state-run sector regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said on Monday.

The east African country shipped a total of 407,762 60-kilogram bags, down 24% compared with the same month last year, UCDA said in a report.

The value of the coffee was $70.9 million, up 42% when compared with April 2021. The surge in value was on account of higher international coffee prices, UCDA said.

Referring to the drop in quantity of volumes exported, UCDA said: "The decrease ... was mainly attributed to lower yields this year that were characterised by drought in some regions. This led to a shorter main harvest season."

Uganda is Africa's largest coffee exporter followed by Ethiopia and the commodity is a leading foreign exchange earner.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.