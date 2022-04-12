1 minute read
Uganda's central bank leaves its key rate unchanged at 6.5%
KAMPALA, April 12 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Tuesday maintained its key lending rate at 6.5 despite a rise in inflation.
It is the fifth time since June last year Uganda is leaving the rate unchanged. In deciding on a hold, Uganda has followed the path of Kenya which last month also stayed the course despite inflationary pressures.
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by James Macharia Chege
