Uganda's central bank leaves its key rate unchanged at 6.5%

KAMPALA, April 12 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Tuesday maintained its key lending rate at 6.5 despite a rise in inflation.

It is the fifth time since June last year Uganda is leaving the rate unchanged. In deciding on a hold, Uganda has followed the path of Kenya which last month also stayed the course despite inflationary pressures.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by James Macharia Chege

