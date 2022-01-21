Africa1 minute read
Uganda's December coffee shipments up 28%, UCDA says
KAMPALA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports surged 28% in December compared to the same month last year, boosted by higher yields from newly maturing coffee trees, the state-run Uganda Coffee Development Authority said in a report.
The east African country shipped 536,889 60-kg bags of coffee during the month, up 28% from a year earlier, UCDA said in a report seen by Reuters on Friday.
"Increasing coffee exports during the month compared to the
previous year was due to newly planted coffee which started
yielding, supported by favorable weather," the report said.
