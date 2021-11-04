Uganda's president Museveni calls for East African leaders' summit to discuss Ethiopia conflict

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia October 23, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

KAMPALA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called an East African bloc leaders' meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss the conflict in Ethiopia, a senior foreign affairs ministry official said on Thursday.

"President Museveni is in touch with the Prime Minister Abiy on the ongoing situation in Ethiopia and has expressed concern at the refusal by the Tigray group to engage in negotiations and reach a ceasefire. So we're concerned," Okello Oryem, Uganda's state minister for foreign affairs told Reuters.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra

