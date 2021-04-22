Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Reuters
Britain on Thursday condemned the killing of Chad's leader and called for an end to violence as the slain leader's son took over as president and armed forces commander, dissolving the government as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital.

"I condemn the killing of Chadian President Idriss Deby and send my sincere condolences to his family," foreign minister Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter.

"It is vital we see an end to the violence and focus on transition to civilian and constitutional rule."

The son of Chad's slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in Africa.

