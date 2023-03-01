UK PM Sunak congratulates Nigeria's Tinubu on election victory















LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday congratulated Nigeria's new president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his victory in an election which has been disputed by opposition parties there.

"The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries," Sunak said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by David Milliken











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.