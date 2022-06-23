UK watchdog fines Ghana International Bank for poor controls

Signage for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Britain's financial regulatory body, is seen at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Ghana International Bank 5.8 million pounds ($7.08 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering controls.

"No evidence of actual money laundering was detected, though the risk of money laundering as a result of these deficient systems was significant," the FCA said in a statement, adding that the bank has not disputed the findings and agreed to settle early.

($1 = 0.8192 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.