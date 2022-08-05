Ukrainian foreign minister to tour African states - president

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 28, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via

KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister will make a tour of African states this autumn, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

"I can't do it now because of the war. I planned before the war, and I am sure that after the war I will do it," the president's office quoted Zelenskiy as saying at an online news conference for African media.

