Ukrainian foreign minister to tour African states - president

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister will make a tour of African states this autumn, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

"I can't do it now because of the war. I planned before the war, and I am sure that after the war I will do it," the president's office quoted Zelenskiy as saying at an online news conference for African media.

Reporting by Max Hunder

