1 minute read
Ukrainian foreign minister to tour African states - president
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister will make a tour of African states this autumn, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
"I can't do it now because of the war. I planned before the war, and I am sure that after the war I will do it," the president's office quoted Zelenskiy as saying at an online news conference for African media.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Angus MacSwan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.