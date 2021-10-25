Skip to main content

Africa

UN chief calls for immediate release of Sudan's officials

1 minute read

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the immediate release of Sudan's prime minister and all other officials after the Sudan military seized power in the nation. read more

"I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 1:21 PM UTC

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional government

Sudan's military seized power in a coup on Monday, arresting members of a transitional government that was supposed to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.

Africa
U.S. calls on those blocking Sudan's civilian-led transition to stand down
Africa
Mali tells U.N. it will confirm post-coup election date in December
Africa
Nail bomb kills one at restaurant in Ugandan capital
Africa
S.Africa's Aspen aims to sharply increase COVID-19 vaccine capacity

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare is aiming to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to 1.3 billion doses a year by February 2024, up from a current annual output of around 250 million doses, the company's CEO told Reuters on Monday.