U.N. chief "shocked" by Ethiopia's expulsion of U.N. officials

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool/File Photo

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was "shocked" by the information that Ethiopia has declared seven senior U.N. officials working in the country persona non grata, U.N. spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay told a press briefing on Thursday. read more

"We are now engaging with the government of Ethiopia in the expectation that the concerned U.N. will be allowed to continue their important work," Tremblay said.

(This story corrects to say U.N. spokesperson, not U.S.)

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis

