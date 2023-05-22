UN envoy to Sudan warns of 'ethnicisation' of conflict, impact on region

U.N. Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes speaks during a news conference in Khartoum
U.N. Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes speaks during a news conference in Khartoum, Sudan January 10, 2022. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations envoy to Sudan warned on Monday of the growing "ethnicisation" of the military conflict that broke out in Sudan last month and the potential impact on neighbouring states.

"The growing ethnicisation of the conflict risks engulfing the country in a prolonged conflict, with implications for the region," Volker Perthes said during a briefing at the U.N. Security Council.

Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek Editing by Aidan Lewis

