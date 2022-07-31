1 minute read
U.N. intervention brigade in Congo opened fire at border post causing loss of life
DAKAR, July 31 (Reuters) - The United Nations peacekeeping force in Congo said on Sunday that soldiers belonging to the force's intervention brigade who were returning from leave opened fire at a border post for unexplained reasons, leading to an unknown number of deaths.
"This serious incident has caused loss of life and serious injuries," Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Congo, said in a statement.
Reporting by Stanis Bujakera Writing by Bate Felix Editing by Hugh Lawson
