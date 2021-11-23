U.N. Libya mediator quits weeks before planned election - diplomats

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and U.N. envoy Jan Kubis hold a news conference following a meeting on the political process in Libya at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, March 18, 2021. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United Nations Libya mediator Jan Kubis is stepping down, diplomats said on Tuesday, less than a year after he took up the role and a month before planned elections in the country.

Kubis is a former Slovakian foreign minister who has also served as the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon and as the U.N. special envoy in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The U.N. Security Council approved his appointment as the Libya special envoy in January, succeeding Ghassan Salame, who quit the role in March last year due to stress.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In October last year, the two major sides in the country's war - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army - agreed a ceasefire.

Parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24 were demanded by a U.N. political forum last year as part of a roadmap to end Libya's civil war. However, disputes over the planned poll threaten to derail the U.N.-backed peace process.

A first-round presidential vote is set for Dec. 24 and the parliamentary election has been delayed to January or February. However, rules for the elections have not yet been agreed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.