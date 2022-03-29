Skip to main content
U.N. loses contact with helicopter in east Congo amid rebel and army fighting

1 minute read

A United Nations peacekeeper stands guard as a helicopter in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Katrina Manson

DAKAR, March 29 (Reuters) - The United Nation's peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo lost contact with a helicopter on Tuesday flying over an area in the east of the country where fighting has broken out between M23 rebels and the army, it said on Twitter.

Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Writing by Sofia Christensen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

