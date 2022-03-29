U.N. loses contact with helicopter in east Congo amid rebel and army fighting

DAKAR, March 29 (Reuters) - The United Nation's peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo lost contact with a helicopter on Tuesday flying over an area in the east of the country where fighting has broken out between M23 rebels and the army, it said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Writing by Sofia Christensen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.