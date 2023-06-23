UN rights chief calls on Tunisia to stop curbing media freedoms

TUNIS, June 23 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk called on Friday on Tunisia to stop restricting media freedoms and "criminalizing independent journalism".

“The crackdown earlier this year against judges, politicians, labour leaders, businesspeople and civil society actors has now spread to target independent journalists, who are increasingly being harassed and stopped from doing their work," he said in a statement.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Mark Heinrich















