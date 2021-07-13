U.N. rights council passes resolution calling for Eritrean troop withdrawal from Tigray

Troops in Eritrean uniforms are seen on top of a truck near the town of Adigrat, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

GENEVA, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights council on Tuesday approved a resolution expressing deep concern about abuses in Ethiopia's Tigray region and calling for the swift and verifiable withdrawal of Eritrean troops which it said are "exacerbating the conflict".

The text brought by the European Union passed in a vote with 20 countries in favour, 14 against and 13 abstentions.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens

